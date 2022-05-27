Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum’s sale of its Speedway retail business for $21 billion provided the downstream operator with a much-needed cash infusion. The deal also comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement per which Marathon Petroleum will supply 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year to 7-Eleven, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream. But while refining fundamentals have certainly brightened from the covid lows, the sector is not out of the woods yet in terms of cash flows that remain anaemic and well below the pre-crisis levels. In particular, the weakness in business travel demand remains a complicating factor. The continued increase in costs and expenses over the past few quarters and execution risks related to renewables foray are other negatives in the Marathon Petroleum story. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

5/17/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00.

5/16/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

5/4/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $110.00.

4/26/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $99.48 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Marathon Petroleum Co alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $140,222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.