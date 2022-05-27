Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $21.00.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $26.00.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00.

5/18/2022 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

5/16/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

5/4/2022 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

3/31/2022 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

