Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $50.90

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.90.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

