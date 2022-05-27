Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $46.47

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 794,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $29.25 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

