Analysts Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

AAP opened at $190.90 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $172.86 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.58.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

