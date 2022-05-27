Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.54.

TSE BMO opened at C$135.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.03. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.76 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

