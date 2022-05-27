Analysts Set Expectations for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WAB. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.