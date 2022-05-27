Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target at $5.10

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Root alerts:

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $1.30 on Friday. Root has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.37.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Root will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.