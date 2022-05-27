Analysts Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) PT at $26.08

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,790,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,199,000 after buying an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.