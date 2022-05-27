Analysts’ Upgrades for May 26th (ARQT, AVDX, BAM, BFS, BIVI, BKGFY, BOLT, BRFS, CAL, CALX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 26th:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.