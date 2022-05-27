Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $179.00 to $171.00.

5/17/2022 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $172.00.

5/10/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $174.00.

5/4/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $180.00.

3/31/2022 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $124.21 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

