Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS):

5/26/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/19/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/3/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 152.70 ($1.92) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.31). The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

