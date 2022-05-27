Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($98.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/23/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/17/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/10/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €107.00 ($113.83) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/10/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/9/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/9/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/9/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($119.15) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/6/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €130.00 ($138.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/6/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €87.00 ($92.55) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

5/5/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €98.00 ($104.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($98.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/3/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €107.00 ($113.83) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/3/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($119.15) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

4/21/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($143.62) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/21/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €107.00 ($113.83) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/19/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($98.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/19/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($119.15) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/11/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($143.62) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/28/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €107.00 ($113.83) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €80.25 ($85.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($106.83). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €77.98 and its 200 day moving average is €85.61. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

