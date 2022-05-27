Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bill.com (BILL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bill.com (NYSE: BILL):
- 5/24/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $150.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “
- 5/9/2022 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $320.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $366.00 to $250.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $370.00 to $200.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $375.00 to $300.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $285.00 to $190.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Bill.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “
- 4/8/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BILL opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.