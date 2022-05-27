Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $95.00.

5/25/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $101.00.

5/24/2022 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/23/2022 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

5/18/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $116.00.

4/5/2022 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

3/31/2022 – Ralph Lauren is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RL traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,487. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

