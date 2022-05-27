Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR):
- 5/26/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/20/2022 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 5/16/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $56.00 to $40.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $45.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $36.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $53.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $46.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Tapestry is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after acquiring an additional 329,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
