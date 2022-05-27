Analyzing Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ichor and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 3 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ichor presently has a consensus price target of $46.20, indicating a potential upside of 49.03%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 88.39%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Ichor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ichor and indie Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.10 billion 0.81 $70.90 million $2.22 13.96 indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 22.63 -$88.04 million ($0.96) -8.07

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.71% 17.89% 9.46% indie Semiconductor -140.59% -26.48% -13.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ichor beats indie Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

