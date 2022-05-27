Analyzing Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iSpecimen and Incyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Incyte 1 3 6 0 2.50

iSpecimen currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 577.97%. Incyte has a consensus target price of $87.09, suggesting a potential upside of 14.56%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Incyte.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -69.07% -36.81% -27.80% Incyte 29.95% 12.77% 9.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and Incyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $11.14 million 2.34 -$8.96 million N/A N/A Incyte $2.99 billion 5.64 $948.58 million $4.20 18.10

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Incyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Incyte beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSpecimen Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); itacitinib, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat naïve chronic GVHD; and pemigatinib for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, myeloproliferative syndrome, and tumor agnostic. In addition, the company engages in developing Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. Additionally, it develops Retifanlimab that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Merus N.V.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Innovent Biologics, Inc.; Zai Lab Limited; Cellenkos, Inc.; and Nimble Therapeutics, as well as clinical collaborations with MorphoSys AG and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

