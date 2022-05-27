Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

PLAN opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $516,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $455,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $280,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

