Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 456.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $40.86 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

