ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) PT Raised to GBX 231

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 231 ($2.91) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANPCY traded up 2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 21.00. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. ANGLE has a 12-month low of 12.56 and a 12-month high of 21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.91.

About ANGLE (Get Rating)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

