Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Cut to $67.60

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to $67.60 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 25,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,027. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

