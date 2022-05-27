Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Cut to $67.60

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to $67.60 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 25,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,027. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
