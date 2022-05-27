Ann Mather Sells 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $90.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,255.98. 1,495,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,880. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,503.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,694.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,115.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

