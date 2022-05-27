Antony Steels Sells 93,237 Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) insider Antony Steels sold 93,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.96), for a total transaction of £367,353.78 ($462,254.66).

MPAC stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 425 ($5.35). 14,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,818. The company has a market capitalization of £85.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. Mpac Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 188 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.37). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 487.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 506.52.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

