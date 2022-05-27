Apollo Global Management (APO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $90.00.

5/18/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

5/11/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

5/9/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $98.00.

5/5/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

4/20/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $87.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 22.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 768,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

