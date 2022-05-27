Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.56.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

