AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. AppHarvest posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Willis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 420.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,725. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.45.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.