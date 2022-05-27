Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

AMNL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Applied Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

