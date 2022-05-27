Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
AMNL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Applied Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About Applied Minerals (Get Rating)
