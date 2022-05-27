ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of AMSIY opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa
