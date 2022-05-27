Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

ACHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

NYSE ACHR traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 134,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 249,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,936 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.