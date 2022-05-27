Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

