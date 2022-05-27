argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

ARGX opened at $315.97 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.22.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 126.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

