Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARNGF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

ARNGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 133,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

