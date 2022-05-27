ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to $6.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARR. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
ARR opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.