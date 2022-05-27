Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127,375 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

