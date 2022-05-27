Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.10 ($5.43) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.30) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.66) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.32) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.58 ($7.00).

Aroundtown stock opened at €4.27 ($4.54) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.31. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($7.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

