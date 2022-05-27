Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE ABG opened at $178.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

