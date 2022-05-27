ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 263,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,491. ASGN has a 1-year low of $90.96 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 18.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

