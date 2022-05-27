Ashtead Group plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $15.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ashtead Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells expects that the company will earn $15.83 per share for the year.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($60.02) to GBX 4,136 ($52.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,100 ($76.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,279.20.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.70. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $184.12 and a 52 week high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.03.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.