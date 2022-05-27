ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $791.71.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $560.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. ASML has a one year low of $509.55 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.