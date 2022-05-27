Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.90.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $2,554,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

