Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $17.43 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $628.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $2,554,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 28.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.