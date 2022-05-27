ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.82 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.14%.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.