ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.82 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.