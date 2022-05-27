Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.33 Million

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) to post sales of $279.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.40 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $252.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.