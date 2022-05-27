Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.33 Million

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to post sales of $279.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.40 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $252.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

