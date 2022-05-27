Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

