AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a £120 ($151.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.45) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($151.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a £105 ($132.13) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($151.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($138.42) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($131.81).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at £105 ($132.13) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,870 ($99.03) and a 12-month high of £110 ($138.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £103.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,243.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.