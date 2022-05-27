Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAXW) Short Interest Down 60.4% in May

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ASAXW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

