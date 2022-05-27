ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.39.

TSE ACO.X traded down C$1.15 on Friday, reaching C$45.98. The company had a trading volume of 111,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.96. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

