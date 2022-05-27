Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $68.50 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

