Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get Atlas alerts:

ATCO opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.